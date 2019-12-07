× First vaping-related death confirmed in SC, health officials say

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported the first vaping-related death in South Carolina, WHNS reports.

“We regret to report that South Carolina has suffered its first death in a person recently diagnosed with a vaping-related injury,” said DHEC Bureau of Chronic Disease and Injury Prevention Director Virginie Daguise, Ph.D. “Our state health officials continue to work with national and local partners to further investigate this ongoing public health matter.”

The DHEC says the patient was older than 65, had underlying health complications and suffered from respiratory disease.

“Through this national investigation, the CDC has identified Vitamin E acetate as a possible common factor in reported cases,” said DHEC physician Anna-Kathryn Rye Burch, M.D. “Until we know more, we recommend that everyone considers refraining from using e-cigarette or vaping products.”

Vitamin E acetate works as to thicken the oil in certain e-cigarettes, health officials say.

South Carolina has 35 confirmed cases of lung injury related to vaping and over 40 deaths have reported nationwide.