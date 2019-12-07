× December’s ‘Full Cold Moon’ to bring colder temperatures, extra hours of darkness

The final full moon of 2019, and of the decade, will peak at 12:12 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Farmer’s Almanac.

The event is called the “Full Cold Moon,” or sometimes the “Long Night’s Moon,” because the moon will sit above the horizon longer than it normally does.

The last full moon of the year is traditionally associated with the bleakness of winter starting in December.

It also brings colder temperatures and more hours of darkness with it, which makes the name “Long Night’s Moon” appropriate.

Winter begins at the solstice on Dec. 21, but this year, the full moon will happen a little more than a week before then on Dec. 12.

You can still expect the night of the moon to be frigid and dark, though, with the high being 38.