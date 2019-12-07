× Chipotle has nurses on call to make sure employees who call in sick aren’t hungover

Chipotle has nurses on call to check and make sure that employees who called in sick are actually sick and not hungover instead, Business Insider reports.

Brian Niccol, Chipotle’s CEO spoke about the health checks Wednesday at a conference.

“We have nurses on call, so that if you say, ‘Hey, I’ve been sick,’ you get the call into the nurse,” Niccol said. “The nurse validates that it’s not a hangover — you’re really sick — and then we pay for the day off to get healthy again.”

The burrito chain says the purpose of the health checks isn’t to embarrass workers but to make the various Chipotle restaurants across the US as healthy as possible, Yahoo! reports.

An unenforced sick policy caused an outbreak of norovirus at a Chipotle in Virginia when sick employees were preparing food, CNBC reports.

“We have a very different food-safety culture than we did two years ago, OK?” Niccol said at the Barclays conference. “Nobody gets to the back of the restaurant without going through a wellness check.”