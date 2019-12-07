× Arizona bill would require students say Pledge of Allegiance each morning if passed

PHOENIX — A Lawmaker in Phoenix is trying to pass a bill that would make students have to recite the Pledge of Allegiance each morning, the Associated Press reports.

Republican Rep. John Fillmore introduced the legislation that would also require schools to pause for a minute every day to have a period of “quiet reflection and moral reasoning.”

If the bill is passed, and students don’t want to say the Pledge of Allegiance every morning, their parents can excuse them from the activity.

Arizona laws don’t currently require that students participate in the pledge, but they do require that time be designated so students can recite the pledge if they want to.

Gov. Doug Dacey said he doesn’t speak about legislation that is pending, but he does think reciting the pledge is a good idea.

He also said he didn’t know Arizona students aren’t required to say the pledge.

“I’m a fan of the Pledge of Allegiance,” he told reporters. “I would be hopeful that all of our kids, especially our kids in grade school, would begin each day with the pledge.”

The bill will possibly be considered in January after the Legislature reconvenes.