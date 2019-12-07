× 2 children in NC charged with manslaughter after fight with other child, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two children in North Carolina were charged with involuntary manslaughter, authorities say, the Associated Press reports.

An 11-year-old-boy and a 12-year-old girl reportedly got into a fight with an 11-year-old boy.

At some point during the fight, the boy was on the road and was killed when a vehicle hit him.

The two children were interviewed by police detectives.

They were then charged with involuntary manslaughter. The charges were made public Friday by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the child was not charged, police say.