2 children in NC charged with manslaughter after fight with other child, police say

Posted 12:54 pm, December 7, 2019, by

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police (WSOC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two children in North Carolina were charged with involuntary manslaughter, authorities say, the Associated Press reports.

An 11-year-old-boy and a 12-year-old girl reportedly got into a fight with an 11-year-old boy.

At some point during the fight, the boy was on the road and was killed when a vehicle hit him.

The two children were interviewed by police detectives.

They were then charged with involuntary manslaughter. The charges were made public Friday by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the child was not charged, police say.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.