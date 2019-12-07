2 children in NC charged with manslaughter after fight with other child, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two children in North Carolina were charged with involuntary manslaughter, authorities say, the Associated Press reports.
An 11-year-old-boy and a 12-year-old girl reportedly got into a fight with an 11-year-old boy.
At some point during the fight, the boy was on the road and was killed when a vehicle hit him.
The two children were interviewed by police detectives.
They were then charged with involuntary manslaughter. The charges were made public Friday by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
The driver of the vehicle that hit the child was not charged, police say.
