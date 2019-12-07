1200 block of West Clemmonsville Road in Winston-Salem will be closed for ‘several hours’

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — West Clemmonsville Road from Sides Road to Birchfield Drive will be closed while Winston-Salem police investigate a crash, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

A tractor-trailer crashed in a traffic circle, so police shut down the road.

The driver of the tractor-trailer is not injured.

“It is anticipated that the road will remain closed for the next several hours,” the release says.

Police are asking drivers to be cautious and take a different route if they’re going through the area.

Google Map for coordinates 36.040080 by -80.258338.

