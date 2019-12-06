× Woman threatened with gun on I-95 in NC frustrated after 911 call gets transferred

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — A woman is worried a driver who brandished a gun during a road rage incident Thursday, is still on the highway and could seriously hurt someone, WNCN reports.

It happened shortly after 9:45 a.m. Thursday morning on Interstate 95 heading toward I-40.

The woman, who asked not to be identified, said she was merging through a work zone when the driver behind her started aggressively tailgating her and honking. She decided to let him pass her.

“Then I randomly saw a shot of something shiny, so I did look and sure enough it was a handgun,” she said.

The woman immediately called 911 who connected her with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.

Over the 10 minute call, the woman gives a play-by-play on what’s happening as they get onto I-40 heading toward Raleigh, as well as a description of the driver in a black Acura with temporary tags.

Then as they got stuck in congestion on I-40, she says the other driver brandished the gun again.

“He was going probably about 100 mph in the left-hand lane, then all the sudden drops down and waits for me to get up to him. As I get four or five cars behind him, he comes into the right lane where I am and puts the gun out of the moon roof and points it at me while I’m on the phone with the dispatcher,” she said.

The dispatcher continued to ask questions, but as the driver approached Wake County, the dispatcher says she’ll need to transfer the call.

In the 911 call obtained by WNCN, the woman asks, “Do you have someone waiting for him?”

“No ma’am. I don’t have anyone. They’re on the way, but they’re not going to catch you in time before you go into Wake County,” the dispatcher said.

“He’s even more aggressive and yet nothing. I’m asking her, ‘Is there anyone on the way? What’s going on? How is this being handled?’ I don’t know protocol, but I passed two State Patrol officers,” the woman told WNCN.

The woman says she passed two Highway Patrol officers in construction zones, but they didn’t appear to know about the danger on the road.

“Every time I’d look back and hope that their lights were on, but nothing. They had no idea. They had no idea,” she said.

As the woman approached exit 312 on I-40, the dispatcher prepared to transfer the call. However, the woman says she was disconnected.

She waited, and when no one called her back, she called 911 again. This time she says she was connected to Highway Patrol in Georgia.

“Essentially she said, ‘We’ll see if we can get someone out to find them,’” she said.

By that point, the aggressive driver exited I-40.

“It’s unacceptable. The person is now riding around free,” she said. “He was confident about what he was doing. He didn’t care. He liked the fact that he was trying to scare someone, which makes me think he’ll do it again.”

According to a report from the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office, the 911 call came in at 9:47 a.m. and a deputy was dispatched at 9:51 a.m.

A Johnston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson tells WNCN that Wake County deputies were notified as the woman got to exit 312 near the county line.

A spokesperson for the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said they did get a call from Johnston County when the woman was at mile marker 309 near Clayton. Someone tried to contact woman, but the call went to voicemail.

The spokesperson said a Wake County deputy was dispatched, but could not find the aggressive driver.