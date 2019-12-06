× Wilkesboro man tried to kill another driver for following too closely with high beams on, deputies say

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — A man is accused of trying to kill another driver for allegedly driving behind him with high beams on, according to the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office.

Alphonso Saladin Jones, 51, of Wilkesboro, was charged Thursday with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

On Nov. 29, deputies responded to Winkler Mill Road after a reported shooting.

Investigators believe Jones was driving on Winkler Mill Road while another driver drove behind him.

The victim told deputies Jones pulled over with his emergency lights on and waved for them to pass.

When the victim pulled up beside Jones to find out if he needed help, Jones allegedly said, “What’s your problem, bro?” before opening fire, according to an incident report.

Deputies say Jones shot at least two shots at the victim’s vehicle, one of which grazed an 18-year-old.

Jones believed the driver behind him was following too closely and had their high beam headlights on, the sheriff’s office reports.

Jones is being held in the Wilkes County Jail under a $500,000 secured bond.