Wanted man arrested after car was stolen at gunpoint, police led on pursuit in High Point, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A teen and wanted man were arrested after a car was stolen at gunpoint and police were led on a pursuit on Nov. 11, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

On Monday, around 2 p.m., officers were sent to the 800 block of Circle Drive after they were told an armed robbery had just happened.

The victim’s car was described as a burgundy 2014 Nissan Maxima that was stolen at gunpoint.

Around 5 p.m., an officer saw the stolen Maxima in the area of RC Baldwin Avenue and Woodbury Street.

The officer tried to stop the car, but the driver wouldn’t stop.

Officers then pursued the car and when it stopped in the 1300 block of Furlough Avenue, the people inside got out and ran away on foot, the release says.

Officers chased and arrested the backseat passenger, Ardshad M. Tomlin, 19, of High Point.

The two other suspects were not found during a search of the area, but the pursuing officers were able to identify the driver as Jamez A. Jones, 22, of High Point.

Tomlin was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and resist, delay and obstruct a police officer.

He is in the Guilford County Jail under a $1,500 secured bond.

Jones was found in Wilmington and arrested Friday.

He is currently being held with no bond on charges of common law robbery, felony breaking and entering, assault on a female, habitual misdemeanor assault, robbery with a dangerous weapon, speeding to elude arrest and larceny of a motor vehicle.

He has a $150,000 secured bond on a charge of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and a $500 secured bond for failure to appear in court.