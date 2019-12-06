Triad man chooses the right key, wins new car as thanks for donating to United Way of Greater High Point

Posted 2:19 pm, December 6, 2019, by , Updated at 02:23PM, December 6, 2019
Data pix.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — One lucky Triad man won a new car courtesy of Vann York Auto and the United Way of Greater High Point.

Michael Cecil, who works for Mickey Truck Bodies, was one of 10 lucky contestants who got the opportunity to choose a key and try to unlock the prize car.

The 10 were chosen from more than 3,800 people who made a caring gift donation.

This is the 18th year Vann York Auto has donated a car as an incentive for people to donate to the United Way of Greater High Point's annual campaign, and FOX8's Cindy Farmer had the opportunity to emcee the event.

Micheal was the last finalist drawn from the pool, but he drew key number one, meaning he was the first to try his key in the car door — and it worked!

Congratulations, Michael!

