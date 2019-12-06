Travel to the ‘North Pole’ at the NC Zoo for Santa, s’mores and more!

Posted 9:39 am, December 6, 2019, by , Updated at 08:12AM, December 6, 2019
Data pix.

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- Santa, s'mores and even real polar bears, sounds like the perfect holiday party.

The best part you don't have to travel all the way to the North Pole for this one.

The North Carolina Zoo is hosting a special holiday event for families called "Believe." On Dec. 14, 15, 20 and 21, guests can buy an additional ticket and enjoy cookies, crafts, a visit with Santa, and unlimited carousel rides.

Tickets to "Believe" are on sale right now on the Zoo's website nczoo.org.

FOX8's Shannon Smith shows us what you will enjoy in this Zoo Filez.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.