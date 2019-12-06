Travel to the ‘North Pole’ at the NC Zoo for Santa, s’mores and more!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- Santa, s'mores and even real polar bears, sounds like the perfect holiday party.

The best part you don't have to travel all the way to the North Pole for this one.

The North Carolina Zoo is hosting a special holiday event for families called "Believe." On Dec. 14, 15, 20 and 21, guests can buy an additional ticket and enjoy cookies, crafts, a visit with Santa, and unlimited carousel rides.

Tickets to "Believe" are on sale right now on the Zoo's website nczoo.org.

FOX8's Shannon Smith shows us what you will enjoy in this Zoo Filez.