Sex offender arrested after search of Lexington home, charged with sexual exploitation of minor

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A registered sex offender has been arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor after detectives searched a home in Lexington, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kevin Richard Heidel, 36, of Lindwoon, was identified by detectives as a possible suspect in a case after detectives started an investigation on Nov. 18 into the possible distribution and possession of explicit material involving children.

On Dec. 5, detectives and SBI officials searched 313 Grayland Street in Lexington.

They found more evidence of explicit material involving children and Heidel was arrested.

He was charged with one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Heidel is a registered sex offender who officials say violated several of the NC sex offender registration laws.

He was also charged with two counts of failure to register online identifiers and given a $175,000 bond.

Heidel is in the Davidson County jail and is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 6 at 9:00 a.m.