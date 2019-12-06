Planned developments will help address need for apartments in downtown High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Crews finished demolition this week to make way for more than 120 apartment units on Lindsay Street in High Point.

Forward High Point Executive Director Ray Gibbs explained Friday that the development, part of the Outfields project by Elliot Sidewalk Communities, is one of several planned in the area.

“That is phase 1, there will then be about 40 to 50 condominiums, then another 80-apartment-unit phase, then we also down the street by another developer probably have another 40 to 50 units,” he said.

Gibbs said that there are only about 100 apartments in downtown High Point, most built decades ago. He said for a city of its size, that’s not enough.

“I really feel we have a market for about 750 units,” he said. “That’s only housing for 1 percent of the population of High Point, so when we do that prediction we’re only saying the vast majority aren’t going to want to live here all we want is 1 percent.”

Employees at nearby Elm Street Cafe and Grill agree and said customers are already talking about the planned units.

“I think something more upbeat would be better for the area and for businesses,” Shannon Tinsbloom said. “They’re asking when they’re going to be built, where they’re going to be built and if we know anything about them.”

Across the street from the construction, Pastor Anthony Rogers is wondering what the development will mean for his church, Kingdom Building Church International.

Rogers said his lease was recently moved to a month-to-month rental, but Gibbs said that there are no plans right not to demolish or repurpose the building.

“I know that things are going to take place, construction is going to happen, buildings are going to go up, but I believe God has a greater plan for us,” he said.

Gibbs said that the residential spaces will help recruit more businesses to the area.

“Does it have excitement, does it have that cool factor? That’s kind of what we have to work on. We need not only to bring the residential in but to bring restaurants, art galleries, coffee shops to really get ourselves back in contention,” he said.

Gibbs said the units could cost between $900-$1,500. The first phase is expected to be complete in 2021.