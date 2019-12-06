× NC middle school student dies after hit by vehicle outside school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte middle schooler is dead after a traffic crash outside of the student’s school, according to WSOC.

At about 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening, the McClintock Middle School student was hit by the vehicle on Rama Road, near Cabotwood Lane, in front of the school.

The child later died at the hospital.

“Our principal said we had to get our parents to come pick us up, because it was bad. But then she just told me he died,” classmate Jazale Walker told WSOC. “He didn’t make it, and I started crying.”

The driver’s wife told the station that her husband hit the child when the child darted in front of the car. She says he’s very upset.

The driver’s blood pressure reportedly spiked after the crash, and he was also taken to a hospital.

It is unclear if police intend to file charges.