Man taken to hospital after shooting on East Market Street in Greensboro

Posted 6:05 am, December 6, 2019, by

Greensboro police (WGHP file photo)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was taken to a hospital after he was shot on East Market Street, according to Greensboro police.

At about 1:30 a.m., a 25-year-old man arrived at a hospital.

The victim said he was shot at 3006 E. Market St., police report.

Officers responded to the area and found a scene that matched the victim’s description.

The man was treated at the hospital and released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

Google Map for coordinates 36.083456 by -79.742989.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.