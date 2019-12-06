Man taken to hospital after shooting on East Market Street in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was taken to a hospital after he was shot on East Market Street, according to Greensboro police.
At about 1:30 a.m., a 25-year-old man arrived at a hospital.
The victim said he was shot at 3006 E. Market St., police report.
Officers responded to the area and found a scene that matched the victim’s description.
The man was treated at the hospital and released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.
36.083456 -79.742989