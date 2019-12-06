Greensboro family looking for permanent home for Christmas after crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The Green family has hopped from motel to motel since a car was launched into their living room Sunday.

According to police reports and court records, on Sunday evening an alleged impaired driver was speeding down Oak Street.

The driver lost control, careened into the Green’s driveway and hit their car.

The Green's car was then launched into their living room.

Court records show that authorities said they found Shana Harris, 43, with an opened container and drugs in her possession inside the vehicle that night.

She was arrested and charged.

Green was at work when her oldest son, a sophomore in high school, frantically called her.

When she got to the house, she saw her family car stuck inside the front part of the house. It had partially collapsed, and part of the patio roof had fallen onto the vehicle’s hood.

“Glass was still falling. I was scared to go inside. It was all just pushed over. It was falling," Green said.

Green said it was a relief to learn that her children were okay.

However, that happiness turned to stress when her family learned that they would not be able to live there anymore.

A yellow condemned sign was posted on the house’s front door with contractors telling her that the house is not stable enough to stay in.

She said she is now having to spend her Christmas budget on clothes and food.

As for the Christmas miracle of being able to spend the holiday with her kids, she’s forever thankful.