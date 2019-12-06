Greek company to create new jobs in east Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Growth and expansion are happening for east Greensboro.

A company based out of Greece called Systems Sunlight, a battery-making company, announced its plans to call east Greensboro it's home. They plan to invest nearly $7 million and create 46 jobs ranging from manufacturing to assembly.

FOX8 spoke with downtown leaders and economic development organizations looking at the specifics of what east Greensboro offers when companies are looking for locations.

"We've got the land, we've got the water and sewer, we got the opportunity. There are several opportunities both industrial to locate as well as commercial," said Max Sims, president of East Greensboro Now.

East Greensboro Now focuses on improving economic development in the eastern portion of the city. Sims was elated after finding out another company wants to plant its business in east Greensboro.

"Forty-six jobs East Greensboro, that’s tremendous. $47,000 average income, I think we’re on the move," Sims said.

East Greensboro is located around major thoroughfares like Interstate 40 and Interstate 85.

"To get labor and talent in and out especially that part of Greensboro I would say that's the number-one selling point and then general accessibility as well getting the product in and out of the area is important to companies as well," said David Ramsey, with the Chamber of Commerce.

Last year, Publix announced its distribution center is bringing 1,000 jobs to eastern Greensboro, further fueling optimism for an area seeking growth and opportunity.

"We've got tremendous universities so you can feed on those universities, look for those students to come work in your companies so the opportunities are there," Sims said.

Systems Sunlight has not disclosed where specifically in east Greensboro they plan to build their facility.