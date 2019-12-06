Garth Brooks sells out Charlotte show in 90 minutes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Garth Brooks reportedly sold out his upcoming Charlotte show in just 90 minutes.

Brooks sold 74,000 tickets, making it the largest paying crowd in the history of the Bank of America stadium.

“Charlotte, I just heard you SOLD OUT Bank of America Stadium and it’s going to be a FULL HOUSE!!!!” Brooks tweeted.

He will be performing in Charlotte at the Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, May 2 at 7:00 p.m.

The show will be the only stop in North or South Carolina that Brooks is scheduled to make on this tour.

Tickets went on sale Friday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. and sold out in 90 minutes, according to Varnell Enterprises.

