Former Greensboro group home employee accused of sex offenses faces new charge in Burlington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A former Greensboro group home employee charged with sex offenses is facing a new charge in Burlington, according to a news release from Burlington police.

Richard Vernell Heath, 52, has been charged with statutory sexual offense against a person who is 13, 14 or 15 in Burlington.

Heath already faced multiple sex offense with a child charges in Greensboro.

Heath was already in the Guilford County Jail and was given an additional $50,000 secured bond for the new charge.