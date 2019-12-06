× Couple loses home in Greensboro fire

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A couple are without a home after a fire in Greensboro Friday.

Frank and Emma McCraw, a couple in their 70s, and their chihuahua lost their home on Alamance Church Road.

A pastor is on the scene and the church is reportedly making plans to help the couple.

The couple recently buried their son and daughter.

No one was taken to the hospital.

Fire officials are investigating.

The cause of the fire is not available at this time.