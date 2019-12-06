Costco to begin selling Beyond Meat, Dollar General to open another 1,000 stores in 2020 and more

In Friday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Costco which will soon begin selling Beyond Meat, Dollar General which plans to open another 1,000 stores in 2020 and Sunlight Systems, a Greece-based battery maker which plans to open a U.S. facility in Greensboro.
