Costco to begin selling Beyond Meat, Dollar General to open another 1,000 stores in 2020 and more

Posted 6:56 am, December 6, 2019
Data pix.

In Friday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Costco which will soon begin selling Beyond Meat, Dollar General which plans to open another 1,000 stores in 2020 and Sunlight Systems, a Greece-based battery maker which plans to open a U.S. facility in Greensboro.

