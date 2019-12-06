× Charlotte fugitive arrested in Alleghany County, deputies say

SPARTA, N.C. — A Charlotte fugitive was Thursday arrested in Alleghany County, according to an Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Kareem Herbert, 20, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a felon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

He is currently in the Alleghany County Detention Center on a $150,000 bond.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and Alleghany County deputies received information that Herbert was staying at an undisclosed location in Alleghany County.

Herbert is believed to have gang ties and was wanted by the Charlotte-Mecklenberg police on serious felony charges, the release says.

Officials started an investigation and used surveillance to find Herbert.

He was reportedly arrested without incident.