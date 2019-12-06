Active shooter and 2 others dead, at least 11 in hospital after shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola

An active shooter situation is unfolding at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office told CNN Friday morning.

“I can confirm there is an active shooter on NAS Pensacola and it’s going on right now,” said Amber Southard, a sheriff’s office spokeswoman.

WKRG reported that the active shooter is dead at 8:50 a.m. EST, citing the sheriff’s office.

Two others were reportedly killed.

At least 11 patients were reportedly taken to an area hospital, the Associated Press reports.

The gates to the station have been “secured,” according to a post on the station’s Facebook page.

In a brief phone call, dispatch at the Naval Air Station told CNN, “We have an active situation right now.” The line was disconnected.

Friday’s lockdown in Pensacola comes just two days after an active duty US sailor killed two civilian employees and injured another before killing himself at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii.

#UPDATE: Active shooter is deceased. One additional fatality has been confirmed. Unknown number of injured people being transferred to local hospitals. — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) December 6, 2019