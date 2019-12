× Traffic backs up on I-40 east in Guilford County after crash

SEDALIA, N.C. — Traffic is backing up after a crash on Interstate 40 east shut down two of four lanes in Guilford County, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

NCDOT reports the incident began at about 7:22 a.m.

The crash forced officials to close the left and center lanes near Exit 135, Rock Creek Dairy Road, in Sedalia.

As of 7:50 a.m., the scene was cleared.