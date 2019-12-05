Siblings turn making Christmas balls into thriving business, give back to the community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- It wasn’t mean to be a business.

“When we were in middle school, my younger brother Jack needed a way to fund a field trip,” said Maddie Brown, who is now a freshman at Hofstra University in New York. “My parents said, 'OK, you have to pay 50% of the field trip.' And he didn’t have any money so we kind of thought of a very Christmasy idea for him to make money and for him to give back to the community with whatever leftover that we have.”

The idea was to make lighted Christmas balls that people could hang from their trees during the Holiday season.

That was five years ago. Their mom, Tiffany Brown, put a blurb about it on the social media site Next Door and a business began to sprout.

People, not just in their neighborhood on the west side of Greensboro, were ordering their lighted Christmas balls -- people in Sunset Hills were too. Sunset Hills is nationally famous for their hundreds – maybe thousands – of Christmas balls in their trees throughout each December.

“We realized, 'Wow, we're making a lot of money,'" Jack said. “We were actually donating bikes at the time.”

That’s the "give back to the community" part Maddie was talking about. They donate bikes to the Crossnoor School in the western part of North Carolina, a place where kids often can’t afford a bike. That part keeps the business very much in the spirit of the season.

Together with their younger brother, Owen, Maddie and Jack Brown have created a nice business they plan to continue for as long as the three of them can find themselves together in one place and do the custom work of making their lighted Christmas balls.

See how they do it, in this edition of the Buckley Report.

