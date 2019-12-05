New NCDOT plan could bring traffic to traffic to South Main Street in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Less than 24 hours after the Sheetz on South Main Street in High Point closed, city leaders are discussing a plan to bring more traffic to the area.

A city council member tells FOX8 just feet from the Sheetz will be a new highway interchange. The hope is that it will draw traffic to the area and make it more attractive for businesses, and in turn bring more people to the area.

Crews took gas out of pumps, removed signs from the property and packed up inventory inside the Sheetz.

The store closed because of low sales but people in the community were hoping the doors would stay open.

“It’s just going to hurt the community a little when they are gone,” said Michael McElreth, who petitioned to save the store.

Thursday customers drove by the Sheetz only to be turned away by yellow caution tape.

“It’s just sadness. I hate to see it closed,” McElreth said.

Councilwoman Monica Peters tried working with Sheetz executives to keep the store open. But safety concerns did not help the situation.

“We did do some extra shifts for them as far as security,” Peters said.

Peters said crime, prostitution and drug addiction are problems in the area.

She wants to make sure it does not deter other businesses from opening up in the area.

She hopes the Department of Transportation’s plan to build a new cloverleaf interchange on Business 85 in 2021 will be part of the solution.

“That’s going to make a huge difference but I hope that we can do something even before then,” Peters said.

FOX8 briefly spoke to the Sheetz district manager off camera. He said he oversees 14 stores in the Triad and this is the first time he has ever had to close a store. Customers hope that something similar will take Sheetz place.

“I’d like to see another gas station with the same qualities they had to come in here,” McElreth said.

The Sheetz district manager said he has control of the store until Friday. After that it will be boarded up and put up for sale.