NC governor's race to pit Gov. Roy Cooper against Lt. Gov. Dan Forest or NC Rep. Holly Grange, candidate filing shows

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper may confront either Lt. Governor Dan Forest or N.C. House Rep. Holly Grange in North Carolina 2020 governor’s race.

Cooper, a Democrat, filed Thursday to run for what would be his second term as governor of the Tar Heel State.

“As Governor, my team and I have fought tooth and nail for better pay for teachers and other educators instead of sweeping corporate tax cuts,” he said in his announcement. “We’ve engineered overwhelming success in recruiting jobs and growing businesses. I’ve vetoed bad Republican budgets that valued corporate tax cuts over investments in education, clean water and better health care and I’ve vetoed extreme right-wing social legislation that’s wrong for our people and our economy. We’ve worked hard and gotten results, but there’s more to do. I’m asking the people for a second term to complete our mission of a better educated, healthier and more prosperous North Carolina.”

Cooper defeated incumbent Republican Governor Pat McCrory in 2016.

Forest, a Republican, filed just one day early, on Wednesday,

In a statement released on Twitter, Forest said, “Mismanagement has plagued Gov. Cooper from his time at the DOJ to the Executive Mansion. Accountability starts at the top. North Carolina needs a new Governor with the business experience to get our state working for the people who pay for it.”

Holly Grange, District 20 representative in the North Carolina House, filed to run against Forest in the Republican primary on Monday.

She said in a statement on Sunday, “I know North Carolina can do better than career politicians like Roy Cooper. I’ve dedicated my life to service and leadership. Roy Cooper does not want to run against me. He does not want to run against me because I am a political outsider who has fought for veterans and has a conservative record. He doesn’t want to run against me because I have stood up against radical leftists, supported our law enforcement and fought for the safety of all North Carolinians. He does not want to run against me because I actually have a vision for the future of North Carolina.”