NC Congressman Mark Walker may run against incumbent Republican Sen. Thom Tillis following redistricting

A spokesperson for Mark Walker, U.S. House representative for North Carolina’s 6th District, says the congressman could face off against another incumbent Republican after recent redistricting.

Walker’s team has been conducting polls to determine his chances to overtake Republican Sen. Thom Tillis’s seat, as well as seats held by Republicans Petrick McHenry of NC’s 10th District and Ted Budd of NC’s 13th District.

Walker has not made any formal decisions, instead choosing to take his time, according to his spokesperson.

Candidate filing closes December 20th.