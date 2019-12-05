Narwhal, the ‘unicorn’ puppy with a tail on his face, will become rescue mission’s new spokespuppy

JACKSON, Mo. — Narwhal, the so-called ‘unicorn’ pup who went viral thanks to the small furry tail growing from his forhead, has found a home.

Narwhal was saved by Missouri dog rescue organization Mac’s Mission, which specializes in helping homeless dogs with birth defects or who are injured or abused.

Despite more than 300 applications to adopt the puppy, Mac’s Mission founder Rochelle Steffen said Narwhal will stay with her, Southeast Missourian reports.

“I had no intention initially of keeping him,” Steffen said. “… I thought I would end up with another really sad bully case, because they’re the most misunderstood,” Steffen said, “But Narwhal is absolutely, exactly what we needed.”

Steffen said among the hundreds of applications were death threats against the dog and other cruel comments. She was worried someone would take the dog in without his best interests at heart.

“If somebody is going to make money off of him, I would love to see it go toward the rescue and save thousands more dogs,” Steffen said, according to the paper.

That’s why as the current spokesdog, Mac, nears his 9th birthday, Narwhal will rise to become the mission’s next spokesdog, enjoying the same kind of life that Mac has been enjoying.

Back on Nov. 13, Mac’s Mission shared an explanation behind Narwhal’s usual facial feature:

The million dollar question about Narwhals extra tail on his face. Is it connected and does it wag? The extra tail is not connected to anything and has no real use other than making him the COOLEST PUPPY EVER! One of our followers said, “It appears they assembled the puppy wrong. Always follow the directions people!” This is a true experience of having “extra parts” during assembly. Dr. Heuring said there is no real reason at this time for the unicorn tail to be removed (and we all wish it wagged)!! Pretty sure the staff at Cape Small also gushed all over this little nugget! The unicorn face tail does not bother Narwhal and he never slows down just like any normal puppy. He seems completely healthy other than some usual puppy worms he got meds for.

The shelter said in the post they wanted Narwhal to grow more and to make sure that the extra tail did not become a problem.

You can get updates on Narwhal by checking out Mac the Pittbull’s Facebook page.