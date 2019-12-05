× Mother, roommate face charges after 1-year-old overdoses on opioids

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A duo is facing charges after allegedly allowing a 1-year-old to overdose on opioids, WPMT reports.

Amanda Christian and Jesse Daugherty are facing endangering the welfare of children and drug possession charges for their role in the incident.

On Dec. 3 around 5:15 a.m., police were contacted for a 1-year-old child who was unresponsive due to an opioid overdose at a home in the 15000 block of Molly Pitcher Highway in South Antrim Township.

Authorities say life saving measures were administered by EMS and the child was flown to the hospital for further treatment.

After further testing, it was found that the child tested positive for opioids. It is currently in critical condition.

Police executed a search warrant on the home and located several items of drug paraphernalia.

Christian, the child’s mother, and Daugherty, her roommate, admitted to police that they used heroin and had it in the house.

Christian told police that she “blacked out” on the night of Dec. 2 when she snorted heroin and woke up to the child being unresponsive and “blue,” according to the police release.

Both Christian and Daugherty were arrested and placed in Franklin County Jail on $500,000 bail each.