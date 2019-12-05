Mayors from across North Carolina converge on Greensboro for Metro Mayors conference

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C — Mayors from all over North Carolina are in Greensboro seeing what the city has to offer.

It’s all part of the Metro Mayors conference, which is a way to share ideas with mayors across the state to make each city even better.

“Oh my goodness the electric buses. We’re considering some of the purchases of these buses in Charlotte,” Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said. “To be able to ride one and to hear about the experience, Greensboro’s experience with these, have been great.”

On a new GTA electric bus, North Carolina mayors took a ride around town on Thursday afternoon to see some of Greensboro’s biggest selling points.

“I think its a lot of fun because we get to show off things like the airport, show off the Tanger Performing Arts Center, the aquatics center, Piedmont Hall, and a few other things that are unique to Greensboro,” Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughn said.

“I’ve learned you’ve got a lot of economic development that's happening here. A lot of us are working on revitalization efforts in our downtown area and sharing those thoughts and what we're doing in our community has been very helpful,” Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo said.

They’re all sharing ideas and putting their heads together to problem solve.

“Being able to build on each other's successes so what Mayor Vaughn does in Greensboro or what Mayor Manheimer does in Asheville, why do I have to redo it or rebuild it?” Lyles said. “I can just find out what they’re doing and rebuild it in the same way.”

Each mayor is hoping to take away something to make their home cities a little better.

“Everyone wants more jobs in the communities,” Saffo said. “What other communities are doing to incentivize businesses, or deregulate certain things to bring more industries into the community, is something we’ve been talking about here.”

“We take this time to sit down and talk about ways that we can work together to better all of our communities,” Vaughn said.

Some of the things the mayors plan to discuss include improving public transportation and how people get around in each city, affordable housing, the opioid crisis and much more.

FOX8 hopes to hear about the results of this conference after it concludes Friday afternoon.