Freedom House helps mothers across Piedmont Triad overcome addiction

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Piedmont mothers are getting the help they need to become positive role models in their children’s lives.

Drug addiction robbed them of creating the bonds and memories that should come with motherhood, but Freedom House is reminding them that restoration is still possible.

“They actually do love them very much and if they could get help with their addiction, they actually become very strong mothers who can lead their children,” founder and director Ann Reilly said.

Reilly has a background in substance abuse counseling.

She says in 2005, God told her to step out on faith and start a Christ-centered recovery program.

“We feel like it literally does give our program power. It is the reason why we have so much success,” Reilly said.

The program is also set apart from others because it allows mothers and their children to stay together.

Lyndsey has been in the program for nine months.

“Before I came here, I lost my nursing license, I lost my children, I lost my home, lost my husband. I was living on the street,” she said.

The mom of two says the program’s Christian foundation is helping her see herself and the world differently.

“Just the fact that you can stay sober when you leave, it’s just the tools that you need, but you can't do that alone, so it's teaching you that through God and through community that you can do it,” she said.

Women in the program are also taught employment skills by working at the Freedom House thrift stores located on Bridford Parkway and Battleground Avenue.

Proceeds help fund the program.

Freedom House is also expanding to a Summerfield campus that should be ready next year.