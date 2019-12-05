× Former Panthers coach Ron Rivera, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski land on list of top 20 highest-paid US coaches

Out of the 20 highest-paid coaches in American sports, two lead North Carolina teams, according to a report from Forbes.

Ron Rivera may have recently been lost his job Tuesday, but it’s clear the Carolina Panthers coach went out in a blaze of glory, ranking 19th of the list.

Hired in 2011, Rivera’s average contract value was estimated at $7.75 million, according to Forbes.

He held a .546 win percentage and was the seventh-longest-tenured coach in the NFL.

Duke Blue Devils Coach Mike Krzyzewski landed a tie for the 10-spot on the list, alongside John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens.

On average, Forbes estimates the contract value for Krzyzewski, better known as Coach K, at $9 million.

Krzyzewski boasts a .768 career win percentage with close to 200 more career wins than any of his peers in men’s Division 1 basketball.

He holds five titles, second only to John Wooden.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, coming in at number one is New England Patriots’ Bill Belichick.

With an average contract value of $12 million, Belichick surpasses the next highest-paid coach on the list — Gregg Popovish of the San Antonio Spurs — by a full million.

The Patriot coach holds a career win percentage of .684, which interestingly is only the 7th highest win percentage on the list.

According to Forbes, Belichick has seen at least 10 wins every year for the last 17 years, leagues behind the next best streak of four years (Kansas City Chiefs).