Food Network ranks Smith Street Diner in Greensboro as North Carolina's best diner on list of 50 US diners

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You may know Smith Street Diner for their giant biscuits, but now the nation will know it as North Carolina’s best diner thanks to Food Network’s list of 50 diners across 50 states.

The list highlights one diner from each of the 50 states across the United States.

Since 2005, the diner has risen to local and national acclaim.

“The place is justly famous for serving the biggest biscuit in the ‘Boro,” the report reads.

According to the Food Network, Smith Street serves up what is known as a cathead biscuit — aptly named for a biscuit the size of a cat’s head.

If there was any doubt of the diner’s specialty, take a look at the wall outside where the words “Country style cooking, eight days a week” are proudly printed.

The Food Network also gives a shoutout to Beth Kizhnerman, owner and classically trained chef, and her Thursday fried chicken special, served up in buttermilk and hot sauce.

The list also recognizes North Carolina’s neighbors: Stax Omega Diner in Greenville, South Carolina, Texas Tavern in Roanoke, Virginia, Pete’s Restaurant in Knoxville, Tennessee, and Silver Skillet in Atlanta, Georgia.