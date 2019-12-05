× Father abandons young son over belief that the boy was gay, arrest report says

HAINES CITY, Fla. — A Florida man faces child neglect charges after he allegedly abandoned his son because he thought the boy was gay, according to WFTS.

An arrest report says Evenaud Julmeus, 30, and the child were arguing about the issue when Julmeus told the boy to pack a bag and get in the car.

The father is accused of leaving the boy outside of a closed police station with no food, water, money or means of calling for help.

When a witness saw the man leave the child behind, they used a button outside the station to alert authorities, according to WFTS.

Officers arrived to find the child “very upset and crying,” the arrest report says.

Once back at his home, Julmeus reportedly told the boy’s mother what happened, and she left to go find the boy.

She left her other two children under Julmeus’s supervision, but he allegedly left the home, leaving the kids alone.