Davidson County Transitional Services wants to open transitional home in Thomasville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- Davidson County Transitional Services is working to open up a home for men coming out of incarceration.

“Just because you've made a bad decision or had a bad season in your life, you're not a bad person," said Wendy Sellers, the volunteer director.

They want to house 12 to 16 men with the hope of giving them the support they need during a nine-month program to reenter back into society.

“We'll offer financial literacy, budgeting, anger management conflict resolution," Sellers said.

It can take a lot of work to get back on your feet. The program director said they only want people who are serious about making a change.

“Once we get their application and their background check is clean with no sex offenses then we will have a phone interview," Sellers said.

People can be skeptical about a facility like this opening in their neighborhood, but Davidson County Transitional Services leaders said this is inevitable.

"These individuals are being released whether we want them in our community or not, they're going to be there," Sellers said. “You just don't know where those individuals are going to be living."

The transitional home needs a lot more work and the Thomasville zoning board's approval before it can officially open. The board decided to table their vote last week until its next meeting.

“They did not deny the application however they had a few concerns," said Dr. Faye Ashworth, executive director.

Board members asked the organization to deny any sex offenders into their program and provide a specific list of security measures.

“I have spoken to the board president and that has been taken care of. We do have on sight cameras. We also have 24-hour security as well," Ashworth said.

“Rest assured that when they come here that we're going to monitor them and make sure they're being successful," Sellers said.

Davidson County Transitional Services will face the zoning board on January 28, 2020. That's when the final decision on the opening of this facility will be decided.