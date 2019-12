Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A baby Komodo dragon from the North Carolina Zoo visited the FOX8 studios on Thursday morning!

Dustin Smith, the curator of reptiles, amphibians, fish and invertebrates at the zoo, and Ezra Ellis, a senior zookeeper at the zoo, stopped by with Monty the dragon.

Monty is about 3 feet long and weighs around 5 pounds. He will grow to about 9 feet long and 150-200 pounds.

The Komodo dragons will live in the Desert Dome until their habitat is complete in Asia.