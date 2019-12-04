House Judiciary Committee to hold its first impeachment inquiry hearing at 10 a.m.

Wanted man found after 4-vehicle crash in US 220 in Rockingham County

December 4, 2019
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A crash involving four vehicles on U.S. 220 led troopers to a man wanted on outstanding warrants of felony charges, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, troopers responded to the crash on U.S. 220, near N.C. 704, in Rockingham County.

Troopers say a disabled Ford SUV was abandoned in the southbound lane of the highway.

An approaching Chevrolet SUV was rear-ended by a Kia passenger car. The crash caused the Chevrolet to slam into the disabled Ford.

A Chevrolet pickup then crashed into the Kia.

All vehicles came to a stop in the left lane, but no one was injured.

Adam Michael Perez, 32, of Madison, who troopers say is the owner of the abandoned Ford SUV, was charged with impeding traffic.

The driver of the Kia, however, was identified as Kevin Anthony Thore, 44, of Eden, a man wanted on felony charges.

Troopers say Thore had outstanding warrants on charges of felony aiding and abetting safecracking, aiding and abetting larceny, aiding and abetting breaking and entering and misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Thore was arrested and received an $11,000 secured bond.

The scene was clear by 8:53 a.m.

