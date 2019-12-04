Visit to Madison Dry Goods is like stepping back in time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, N.C. -- In downtown Madison sits a relic from the city's past.

"The building itself was built in 1908," said Richard Miller, who bought the building and opened Madison Dry Goods in 1995. "It first opened up as a hotel and then a hardware store."

There is no hardware for sale here now, but the shelves are filled with bits and pieces of the past collected by Miller and his wife Cathy.

"We both love antiques," said Cathy, who runs an old fashion country store on one side and Richard runs an apparel business on the other.

"All the products I sell I test it," Cathy said. "If I don't like it, I don't sell it."

A visit here is like stepping back in time, especially when you step upstairs.

"All the original hotel rooms are upstairs," said Richard, who has turned many of the rooms into a free museum of local and regional history. "A lot of history and we enjoy it."

For the Millers, this is much more than a business.

"This is a piece of history," Richard said.

The Madison Dry Goods will be open Saturday during the Downtown Christmas Stroll from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The store was also once a funeral home that cared for the victims of the Lawson Family murders of Christmas Day, 1929.

The store will honor the victims on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with local authors and filmmakers who have researched the tragedy.