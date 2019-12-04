Trinity woman delivers mis-delivered packages for neighbors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRINITY, N.C. -- With Black Friday and Cyber Monday a record-breaking success across the country this year, many people will be anxiously awaiting their online orders to arrive at their front doors in the next few days.

But if it wasn't for one Trinity woman, some people might not get their packages.

"All of these boxes were there [on the porch] and all of the addresses were on them. I'm like why didn't they go down the street," Heather Heath said. "So I just took it for them."

She showed FOX8 where she's been driving around, dropping off Amazon Prime packages at her neighbors' front doors near Trindale Road.

"I feel like a mail carrier right now," Heath said with a laugh.

For the past three weeks, Heath has been getting dozens of deliveries from Amazon to her home. But they're not hers.

"A total of 28 right now," she said. "They are not my packages, they do not belong to me. They belong to my neighbors."

She says she's contacted Amazon several times, sending an email, putting in a couple calls and putting a sign in her front yard.

The spray-painted sign shares the address and says the house "is not Lake Drive. Update your GPS."

"It's to notify them they're delivering to the wrong house and to go on Lake Drive, so they can actually deliver to the right house," Heath said.

In the meantime, she'll keep driving around, delivering other people's packages.

Heath believes it's important she steps up in a time when there are so many porch pirates.

"There's a lot of crime out there. It's sad so many packages are missing and they're getting delivered to the wrong house or sitting on the side of the street," she said.

She said she's just acting in the holiday spirit.

"I love Christmas. Christmas has always been my favorite time of year," Heath said. "One thing my mother always told me is you do good and good things will happen to you."

A couple of other people in the neighborhood did tell FOX8 off-camera that they've had issues with mis-delivered packages as well.

FOX8 did reach out to Amazon. A spokesperson said they are looking into this, but it helps if people report it when it happens, with a tracking number, so they can figure out what is going on.