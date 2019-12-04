Suspects allegedly stole SUV outside High Point Medical Center as woman helped her mother into a wheelchair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A woman helping her mother into a wheelchair Friday morning says two people stole her red 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer feet away from High Point Medical Center.

High Point police say the woman told them she noticed two people sitting on a bench near the entrance. When she returned to the SUV, the pair got into the vehicle and drove away.

She also told officers that the female shut her hand inside the passenger door when she closed it.

Officers say 26-year-old Wayne Frederick Hartel and 27-year-old Megan Lynn Allen are wanted on charges of common law robbery, financial card fraud, financial card theft and obtaining property by false pretenses.

The owner tells FOX8 that her mother is battling cancer and the SUV is the only way they can get her to appointments.

A police report shows that a cellphone, iPad, sets of keys and a magazine with 12 bullets were also inside the Trailblazer.

Officers estimate the loss at more than $11,000. Police say the pair used credit cards in other jurisdictions as well.

If you have any information about the SUV or suspects, you’re asked to contact High Point police.