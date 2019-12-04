× Skeletal remains identified as missing NC woman years after disappearance

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Skeletal remains found earlier this year are those of a North Carolina woman who disappeared years earlier, the Iredell County sheriff said Wednesday.

The sheriff reports 29-year-old Anastasia Talisha Meaders, also known as “Star,” was last seen at a Mecklenburg County business in June 2016.

That July, her black 2007 Chevrolet Impala was found at Liberty Park in Mooresville.

It was not until Jan. 15, 2019, that investigators found skeletal remains scattered in a wooded area, near Bridgewater Lane in Mooresville.

Detectives and deputies spent two days searching the area and found more human bones. The remains were taken to North Carolina Baptist Hospital.

Experts at North Carolina State University, including a forensic dentist and forensic anthropologist, worked for 10 months to determine the victim’s identity.

Detectives say Meaders died of a gunshot to the head, and the investigation has become a homicide case.

Investigators are now working to learn who drove Meaders to Bridgewater Lane area after leaving the car at Liberty Park.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at (704) 878-3180 or the Homicide Hotline at (704) 928-9804.