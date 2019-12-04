Sheetz on South Main Street in High Point closes amid concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A popular convenience store is closing its doors for good. The Sheetz located on South Main Street will close its doors permanently on Dec. 5.

The company says the location was underperforming and not meeting expectations in addition to safety concerns for its customers and employees.

"It's going to impact me a lot because this is where I come and get my gas and it's probably the cheapest gas," said Byron McBee, a frequent shopper.

The store announced it's closing earlier this month, leaving many customers confused, especially since they say it's a very busy gas station.

"Most the time it's crowded though so I don't understand why they are closing," McBee said.

FOX8 looked into the number of incidents at the Sheetz. According to High Point Police Department reports, this year they've responded to at least 52 incidents ranging from shoplifting of snacks and beer to robbery. Meanwhile, the Sheetz on North Main Street had four incidents, with the location on N.C. 68 having only two.

"There are other places that have had incidents or whatever they or that was the wording they used and they're still open so I'm just surprised," said Janice Bender, a Sheetz customer.

All the incidents happened over the same span of time. Still, some customers think that's no reason to shut down.

"If that was the case they should beef up on the security. Maybe something like that would help but other than that I'm just still really surprised they gave up so easily on the business," said Andria Parker, who filled up her gas tank for the last time at the Sheetz.

It is unclear what is in the future for this location, however, employees at the South Main location have been offered jobs at other locations.