Repairs continue on Mocksville church 6 months after lightning causes fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOCKSVILLE, N.C. -- Members of a Mocksville church congregation continue to wait on construction, months after lightning struck their sanctuary, setting it on fire.

For six months, Smith Grove United Methodist Church cleaned up the pieces of what was left behind. Flames covered the roof on the morning of June 18, scorching pews and Bibles. The entire sanctuary was destroyed by the flames and the efforts to put them out.

"There was water in here just about ankle deep," Pastor Darren Crotts said.

It left the members of this church devastated.

"After all the fire trucks had left and we secured the property, I just came in here and I sat down and cried," Crotts said.

But church members were determined to bounce back. Six months later, they've cleaned up the place.

"All the carpets and hardwood is gone. The exposed pine tongue and groove ceiling which is the signature of our church. We've cleaned that three times," Crotts said.

They've even moved their Thursday night prayer session back into the sanctuary.

"Pray for the future of our church," Crotts said. "Pray for our prosperity. Pray for our abundance."

But the roof still needs repair, walls need to be painted and flooring laid.

There are a few more things they still need to do before they can start the rebuilding phase and they have some big plans in mind.

"We're going to put LED lighting. We are going to change the entryway. There may be some additional features that may be outside. It feels really open right now and we want to try and keep that feel while we're rebuilding," Crotts said.

As FOX8 walked through the damaged church, memories flooded Crotts' mind.

"Baptisms that we did up there on the left, a lady gave a testimony right here about Family Promise of Davie County, and we've had kids that run this aisle way," he said.

He hopes to make even more memories once they restore this special place. Until then, church is in their fellowship hall. They hope to have their sanctuary repaired by June.