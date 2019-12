Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Greensboro, according to police.

At about 10:54 a.m., officers responded to a reported shooting on the 1400 block of Brown Boulevard, near the intersection with Joe Louis Avenue.

A victim was taken to the hospital, but the extent of his injuries is unclear.

Police say a vehicle was involved but drove away from the scene.