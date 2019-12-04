Pedestrian bridge in Winston-Salem undergoes major renovation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A nonprofit instrumental in building the arches over U.S. 52 and Research Parkway is bringing their talents to the Green Street pedestrian bridge crossing Business 40.

The project led by the Creative Corridors Coalition will add four arches to the pedestrian bridge.

A gateway to the City of Arts and Innovation, the arches mark the entrance to downtown Winston-Salem from east to west.

"It's been a work in progress and a great one that the community again has come together to see the manifestations of what happened with the dollars they put in and the time and energy," said Joycelyn Johnson, with the Creative Corridors Coalition.

It's community dollars funding the overhaul on the Green Street pedestrian bridge.

"It's all levels, whatever level you can contribute was welcome, so if you are a five-dollar person that's great if you are a half-million-dollar person that's great. So it's not greater, it's great that everyone was able to give at their potential," Johnson said.

The coalition raised just over $2 million to turn this vision into a reality.

A bridge showcasing the artistic space and capabilities of the city and more importantly connecting people for generations to come.

"It's showing that Winston-Salem can be a place to live and grow and raise your families, as well as work and enjoy life," Johnson said.

Wednesday night, NCDOT crews started the process of raising one of the four arches. Right now, there is no set date on when the entire project will be complete.