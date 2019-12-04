US sailor shoots three employees on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam before killing self

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HONOLULU -- A US sailor shot and wounded three civilian Department of Defense employees on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Honolulu, US Navy Commander Lydia Robertson said.

The sailor, who authorities have not identified, took their life after opening fire Wednesday near Shipyard Drydock 2, she said.

The incident occurred at 2:30 p.m. HST (7:30 p.m. ET), officials tweeted on the base's verified Twitter account.

A followup tweet announced gates to the base had reopened.

Several witnesses told CNN affiliate KGMB/KHNL that they heard gunshots.

The reported shooting occurred three days before commemorations of the Japanese attack that thrust the United States into World War II.

The base houses Air Force and Navy units and the base population, as of 2015, was more than 66,000.