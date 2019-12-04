× North Carolina lottery takes first step toward offering instant games online

RALEIGH, N.C. — Soon, it could take only the click of a button to play the North Carolina lottery.

After at least two years of debate, the North Carolina lottery commission has taken its first step toward implementing “digital instant” games, which would allow people to play the lottery online, WRAL reports.

A majority of the commission gave the go-ahead Tuesday, launching a search for someone to direct the program.

“The North Carolina Education Lottery has already been tasked by the legislature to study a number of additional gaming options for the state, and so we consider some of this work, quite frankly, right in line with that,” Chairman Courtney Crowder said, according to WRAL.

This vote approves a business plan for online games, in addition to launching the search for leadership and staff.

While the option is now open, North Carolina won’t actually get a chance to play any “digital instant” games until commissioners vote to create and add them. That could start next year.

North Carolina would join five other states that offer online games, such as Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania.