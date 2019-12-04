North Carolina A&T marketing major runs successful cupcake business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Alexandria Marrow’s taste for cupcakes led to a sweet business deal at North Carolina A&T State University.

The junior marketing major’s cupcakes, Sweets by Alexandria, are sold in the Elements store located on the ground level of the Student Center.

“About August of 2018 we opened, and ever since then, it's been a huge success. The students and the community, everybody has supported us, and it's been really great. We're so thankful and just grateful,” Marrow said.

Sweets by Alexandria launched in 2014 at a kiosk at The Streets at Southpoint Mall in Durham.

It operated for three years before Marrow started school at NC A&T in 2017.

Marrow says she has always enjoyed sweets but found it difficult to find cupcakes that weren’t too sweet.

At 13, she began exploring different recipes.

She realized she found the right balance when family and friends would request her desserts as opposed to purchasing items from a bakery.

Her reputation as the "cupcake girl" quickly followed while in college.

Friends started coming to her dorm for sweets.

Marrow took that momentum to another level when she reached out to the university to have her product available to anyone on campus.

“Put yourself out there. Take a risk. You miss 100 percent of the shots that you don't take,” she said.

North Carolina A&T State University says this is an example of the university’s overall efforts to support entrepreneurship among students.