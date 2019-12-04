Netflix adds shuffle feature for binge watching, growing number of packages disappearing and more

Posted 6:52 am, December 4, 2019, by
Data pix.

In Wednesday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Netflix which is adding a shuffle feature to help you binge watch, the growing number of packages going missing and Toyota which had its best November ever.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.